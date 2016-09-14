The bizarre reason one Chick-fil-A customer is receiving free food for a year

An investigation into the theft of a 24-foot inflatable cow has led to a year’s supply of free Chick-fil-A for one lucky tipster.

On Saturday, a 350-pound inflatable Chick-fil-A cow was stolen, following the cow’s appearance at an ASU football game, Fox 10 reports.

“I think it’s horrible that someone would take a cow,” one customer told Fox 10. “What are they going to do with it? I mean you can’t put it in front of your house.”

Eager for the return of the over-sized cow, Phil Thomas, the Chick-fil-A franchisee, offered one year of free chicken sandwiches to anyone who could bring the cow back to the restaurant.

On Monday, a tipster spotted the cow in a nearby backyard. The homeowner told police that he bought the inflatable cow at a garage sale, and that he believed it was a bouncy house, reports ABC 15.



The cow has been returned to the Chick-fil-A, and is reportedly in good condition. Thomas

followed through on his promise, and will give the tipster a year of free Chick-fil-A, according to Fox-10.

Chick-fil-A is known for its cow mascots — who implore customers to “Eat Mor Chikin” — as well as its giveaways. When a new Chick-fil-A location opens, the first 100 customers receive free food for a year — perhaps an easier way to get free chicken sandwiches than chasing down cow-stealing criminals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.