Chick-fil-A is recalling cookies nationwide

Chick-fil-A has issued a nationwide recall of its chocolate chunk cookies.

The cookies, from supplier CSM Bakery Solutions, may contain undeclared peanut allergens, the company said.

“Because the nutrition and allergen information currently indicates the cookie is free from peanuts, we have decided to stop selling chocolate chunk cookies in our restaurants until we can ensure the issue is resolved,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement.

CSM Bakery Solutions issued a separate statement instructing customers who are allergic to peanuts not to eat the cookies.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the company said.

Chick-fil-A said customers who purchased the cookies should discard them or visit their local Chick-fil-A for a refund.

