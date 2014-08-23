Chick-fil-A Is Testing A Chicken-And-Waffles Breakfast

Chick-fil-A is launching a new breakfast menu item in its homestate of Georgia: Chicken and waffles.

The dish features Chick-fil-A’s famous boneless breaded chicken cutlet alongside a maple-syrup flavored waffle and a side of honey, Businessweek’s Vanessa Wong reports.

The new menu addition is being tested in Georgia. A company spokesman told Wong that it’s “too early to tell” whether the item will become available nationally.

The test is part of a renewed breakfast focus by the fried chicken chain.

Chick-fil-A recently launched a premium coffee line through a partnership with Thrive Farmers Coffee, which gives some of the revenues from coffee sales to a network of family farmers in Central America, according to the company.

The new coffee offerings included an iced version with 2% milk and cane sugar, which is selling for $US2.29 for 16 ounces.

