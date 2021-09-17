Chick-fil-A’s CEO reveals plans for more international expansion, including into Asia

Chick-fil-A’s CEO said international expansion is on the horizon.

CEO Dan Cathy said he’s specifically excited about growing in Asia.

Chick-fil-A has locations in the US and Canada.

Chick-fil-A has plans for more international expansion, according to outgoing CEO Dan Cathy.

In an interview with The Atlanta Business Chronicle, Cathy explained his hopes to continue growing the chain outside the US after he steps down as CEO. Chick-fil-A is “really really good at taking care of that very, very demanding customer. And so we take that kind of industry, and we export to Asia, Europe, South America,” he told the publication.

“If we can be the best of the best in the US market, then Katy bar the door as to what’s going to happen when we get into Asia. I am so excited about that,” Cathy said.

In 2019, Chick-fil-A went from only operating US locations to having restaurants in the US, the UK, and Canada. The chain has previously said that there are plans to open at least 15 locations in the Toronto area.

International expansion hasn’t always gone smoothly for Chick-fil-A.

“This location will help us understand more about consumer interest in our brand and signature menu items,” a spokesperson told Insider in 2019 about the chain’s first UK location. Before it opened, Chick-fil-A was experimenting in the UK market with pop-up shops, including a year-long pop-up. “We know that the UK, and Scotland specifically, is one of the most attractive and high-priority locations for Chick-fil-A,” Rich Matherne, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of international expansion, told Insider at the time.

In 2020, the chain’s final UK locations closed amid protests over its history of donating to anti-LGBTQ political causes. Chick-fil-A no longer donates to any political causes, unlike many of its competiors.

The family-owned chain just announced Andrew Cathy, grandson of founder Truett Cathy, as the next CEO to begin in November. Andrew’s resume indicates that international expansion could be a priority for Chick-fil-A. He has led international strategy since 2016.

While it chases international success, Chick-fil-A is in a comfortable position as America’s favorite brand, with consistently busy drive-thrus and some of the highest store sales in the business.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at [email protected].