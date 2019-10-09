Chick-fil-A is teens' favourite restaurant chain in America

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Teens love Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A is teens’ favourite restaurant chain in the US, according to Piper Jaffray’s biannual survey of teenagers.

The chicken chain has dominated Piper Jaffray’s ranking of teenagers’ favourite chains in recent years.

Read on to see the ranking of teens’ top five favourite restaurant chains in the US.

Teens love Chick-fil-A.

On Tuesday, Piper Jaffray released its biannual survey of teenagers across the US.

Chick-fil-A once again took the top spot among both upper-income and average-income teens.

This is the third survey in a row where Chick-fil-A has reigned supreme among average-income teens. The chicken chain increased the gap between itself and the No. 2 brand, Starbucks, with 13% of average-income teens saying that Chick-fil-A is their preferred brand.

Chick-fil-A dominates customer surveys across all age groups. Recently, Business Insider asked more than 3,000 readers of our fast-food coverage to tell us their favourite chains. Chick-fil-A dominated, with the best food, best customer service, cleanest restaurants, and best bathrooms in American fast food, according to readers.



Here are teens’ top five favourite restaurant chains in America, according to the latest Piper Jaffray survey.

5. Taco Bell

4. Olive Garden



3. McDonald’s

2. Starbucks

1. Chick-fil-A

