Hot Headed Exec Threatens To Punch Rival On TV Then Apologizes For "Metaphorical" Mistake...And Says He Only Slaps His Children

Chicco Testa, a well-known Italian executive, freaked out on national TV two days ago, threatening a rival guest by saying, “I’ll break your face.”



Testa is the managing director of Rothschild Spa right now and he’s held a number of prominent positions at other companies, too, so the apparently outbreak shocked a lot of people and spread rapidly around European news sites.

He apologized for it (kind of) today in a long-winded explanation on his blog. Here’s a rough translation (the original is in Italian). He says “I’ll break your face” was a “metaphorical threat.”

That’s actually true because he didn’t say “it’s like I could break your face” or “I’m as angry as someone who would break your face” so it definitely was not a simile. Plus he didn’t actually punch the other guest, Mario Tozzi, but anyway, the debate between the two was real.

Tozzi is a geologist who claimed that Testa profited from nuclear power. According to BusinessWeek’s translation, Testa said, “Don’t you dare say that I profit from this, because I will smash your face in.”

Guess what else is real. Testa’s child abuse (exaggeration)! He says “I can assure you that in my entire life, except for some slap my children, I never raised my hands on anyone.” Again, that’s the rough google translation, but still! Not the best time to admit you’ve hit your children, Chicco Testa.

