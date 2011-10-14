Chicago's Hotel Elysian Named Best Hotel In The US By Conde Nast

travellers arriving on flights to Chicago now have the chance to stay at the best hotel in the United States, at least according to readers of Conde Nast traveller magazine.



The Windy City’s two-year-old Hotel Elysian recently took home top honours in the trusted magazine’s poll of the best hotels in the US.

The 188-room hotel is located in the Golden Coast neighbourhood of Chicago. Inside, guests are pampered with fine Italian linens, soaring marble bathrooms, and fireplaces in many guestrooms.

It was a good day for Chicago with the nearby Peninsula Chicago hotel coming in at number three on Conde Nast’s survey. The city of Chicago was also named fourth among top U.S. cities to visit.

As you might expect, rooms at Elysian and the Peninsula can be fairly pricey, but it’s not completely out of the question to find cheap hotel rates during down periods.

Source: Chicago Tribune

