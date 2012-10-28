See Where People Were Killed During Chicago's Deadliest Year

Abby Rogers
chicago

Photo: SERED.4K at www.flickr.com

Chicago became one of America’s deadliest cities this year.The city is on track to record more than 433 homicides — the total for all of 2011, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Currently, the Windy City has recorded about 100 more homicides than New York City and 200 more than L.A.

This interactive map by The Chicago Sun-Times is a pretty graphic, and shocking, display of all the shootings that have ravaged Chicago this year.

For the following slideshow, we focused on the shootings that happened this summer.

We’ve compiled accounts of some of the most horrifying crimes that have gripped the city so far this year.

All intersections and locations are approximate.

JUNE 17: A man shot three people sitting on a porch in the 2300 block of North Laramie Avenue.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago

JUNE 24: Hansen Jackson was shot in the chest in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Sun-Times

JULY 1: A 19-year-old man was shot to death in a vacant lot in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and ABC 7 News

JULY 1: One man was killed and another man and woman hurt when a gunman opened fire in the 300 block of South Albany Avenue.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and ABC 7 News

JULY 2: Two adults died after a shooting at Pulaski Road and West Adams Street.

JULY 10: A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 5400 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago

JULY 26: A 22-year-old man was killed in the 100 block of West Garfield Boulevard when another man jumped out of an SUV and shot him.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times

JULY 21: A 41-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 4200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune

JULY 21: Three men were shot, one of whom died, after they intervened in a domestic dispute at Austin Boulevard and Lake Street.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune

JULY 25: A woman in her twenties was found shot in the head in an alley in the 1800 block of West Walnut Street.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune

JULY 27: 35-year-old Baker Farhat was shot in the head while working at the gas station at 43 N. Homan Ave.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago

JULY 30: A 39-year-old man was shot and killed by a gunman on a bicycle in the 300 block of Latrobe Avenue.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago

AUGUST 1: 18-year-old Quincey Simmons was shot in the torso and killed in the 1000 block of North Lawler Avenue.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago

AUGUST 2: Two 16-year-old boys were killed in the 600 block of North Avers Avenue.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago

AUGUST 2: 52-year-old mechanic Sherman Harris was shot in the head and leg while working inside a garage at Lawler and Leclaire avenues.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune

AUGUST 6: A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman at West Filmore and South Laflin streets.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times

AUGUST 11: Four men were shot at 6:35 p.m. in a gas station parking lot in Chicago's South Side Englewood neighbourhood.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times

AUGUST 22: A 49-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune

AUGUST 23: We know this didn't happen in one specific area, but it's definitely the worst. Nineteen people were shot in the city's South and West sides. Thirteen of those people were shot in a 30-minute time frame.

Source: The Atlantic Wire

SEPTEMBER 2: A 45-year-old woman was shot to death in an apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago

SEPTEMBER 6: A 23-year-old man was shot while walking near Lamon and Armitage avenues.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune

SEPTEMBER 13: 28-year-old Miguel Cruz was shot and killed in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Sources: Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago

SEPTEMBER 15: 26-year-old Jerrell Butler was killed in the 900 block of North Drake Avenue. His cousin was also wounded.

Sources: Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune

SEPTEMBER 15: 22-year-old Brian Cherney was killed in the 4800 block of West George Street.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago

SEPTEMBER 16: 22-year-old Devon Fields was killed while attending a house party in the 1300 block of North Latrobe Avenue.

Source: Chicago Sun-Times and The Voice Newspapers

