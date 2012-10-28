See Where People Were Killed During Chicago's Deadliest Year

Photo: SERED.4K at www.flickr.com

Chicago became one of America’s deadliest cities this year.The city is on track to record more than 433 homicides — the total for all of 2011, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.



Currently, the Windy City has recorded about 100 more homicides than New York City and 200 more than L.A.

This interactive map by The Chicago Sun-Times is a pretty graphic, and shocking, display of all the shootings that have ravaged Chicago this year.

For the following slideshow, we focused on the shootings that happened this summer.

We’ve compiled accounts of some of the most horrifying crimes that have gripped the city so far this year.

All intersections and locations are approximate.

