See Where People Were Killed During Chicago's Deadliest Year

Chicago became one of America’s deadliest cities this year.The city is on track to record more than 433 homicides — the total for all of 2011, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.
Currently, the Windy City has recorded about 100 more homicides than New York City and 200 more than L.A.
This interactive map by The Chicago Sun-Times is a pretty graphic, and shocking, display of all the shootings that have ravaged Chicago this year.
For the following slideshow, we focused on the shootings that happened this summer.
We’ve compiled accounts of some of the most horrifying crimes that have gripped the city so far this year.
All intersections and locations are approximate.
JULY 1: A 19-year-old man was shot to death in a vacant lot in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street.
JULY 1: One man was killed and another man and woman hurt when a gunman opened fire in the 300 block of South Albany Avenue.
JULY 26: A 22-year-old man was killed in the 100 block of West Garfield Boulevard when another man jumped out of an SUV and shot him.
JULY 21: Three men were shot, one of whom died, after they intervened in a domestic dispute at Austin Boulevard and Lake Street.
JULY 25: A woman in her twenties was found shot in the head in an alley in the 1800 block of West Walnut Street.
JULY 27: 35-year-old Baker Farhat was shot in the head while working at the gas station at 43 N. Homan Ave.
JULY 30: A 39-year-old man was shot and killed by a gunman on a bicycle in the 300 block of Latrobe Avenue.
AUGUST 1: 18-year-old Quincey Simmons was shot in the torso and killed in the 1000 block of North Lawler Avenue.
AUGUST 2: 52-year-old mechanic Sherman Harris was shot in the head and leg while working inside a garage at Lawler and Leclaire avenues.
AUGUST 6: A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman at West Filmore and South Laflin streets.
AUGUST 11: Four men were shot at 6:35 p.m. in a gas station parking lot in Chicago's South Side Englewood neighbourhood.
AUGUST 23: We know this didn't happen in one specific area, but it's definitely the worst. Nineteen people were shot in the city's South and West sides. Thirteen of those people were shot in a 30-minute time frame.
SEPTEMBER 2: A 45-year-old woman was shot to death in an apartment in the 1000 block of West Montrose Avenue.
SEPTEMBER 13: 28-year-old Miguel Cruz was shot and killed in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue.
SEPTEMBER 15: 26-year-old Jerrell Butler was killed in the 900 block of North Drake Avenue. His cousin was also wounded.
SEPTEMBER 16: 22-year-old Devon Fields was killed while attending a house party in the 1300 block of North Latrobe Avenue.
