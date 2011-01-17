Chicago Wins, But The Only Drama Takes Place In Vegas

Photo: AP

The Chicago Bears throttled the overmatched (and 8-9) Seahawks on Sunday, but the greatest drama happened not in Soldier Field, but in Vegas.After being way behind all day, Seattle rallied to score three touchdowns in the 4th quarter. The last came with 1:27 play, cutting the final score to 35-24.



Most sports books had Seattle at plus-10, meaning anyone who bet on the Seahawks watched them get embarrassed for most of the day, then missed out on their bet by one measly point.

Had they gone for two after that final TD — or not settled for a FG, down by 28 in the third quarter — they could have covered the spread pushed the bets. Instead, another home favourite wins.

The Bears will host Green Bay in next weekend’s NFC Championship Game.

