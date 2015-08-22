The most infamous uniform in baseball history is coming back for one game

In 1976, Bill Veeck (4th from left above) returned as owner of the Chicago White Sox and true to his reputation he brought a bunch of whacky ideas with him to try to sell more tickets. One of those ideas turned out to be arguably the most infamous uniform in baseball history, the “leisure suit” uniform.

The uniform included a collared jersey that was typically worn untucked and even included shorts (seen above) that were worn for three games during the season.

Now the White Sox have announced they will wear the 1976 uniform in an upcoming game as a throwback promotion.

The #WhiteSox will wear collared blue and white v-neck ’76 jerseys for “Throwback Thursday” on August 27. #SoxTBT pic.twitter.com/NEVmCS0qMM

— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 20, 2015

Paul Lukas of Uni-Watch.com posted a photo of the throwback jersey and later noted that the tag seen in the photo has since been removed as the jerseys will be worn untucked, true to the 1976 style.

White Sox to wear collared “leisure suit” 1976 throwbacks next Thursday, 8/27! pic.twitter.com/ISoynmJHUf

— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 20, 2015

Unfortunately, the White Sox will not wear the shorts.

