A Man Broke Into The Chicago White Sox GM's House And Defrosted A Lobster

A man was found inside the Chicago White Sox general manager Kenny Williams’ house on Monday wearing Williams’ clothes and eating his food, according to NBC Chicago.



The 51-year-old man, Wayne Field, was wearing Williams’ clothes and his 2005 championship ring. He also defrosted a lobster, ate his frozen pizza, drank his beer, and laid in his bed. Weird.

Field was arrested for burglary and will appear in court today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.