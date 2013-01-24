Firefighters Leave Chicago Warehouse Covered In Ice

Photo: Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

There was a five-alarm fire at a Chicago warehouse that required 200 firefighters to put out the flames, the AP reports (via WSJ).Because it’s so bitterly cold in Chicago right now, the end result of the firefight was a warehouse that became encased in ice from firefighters’ hoses.



The after-fire photos are beautiful. We’ve gathered them up in this gallery from Getty and the AP.

