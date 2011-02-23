Chicago Voting Begins

Photo: AP

For the first time in 22 years, the name Richard J. Daley Jr. is not on a Chicago mayoral primary ballot. Former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel is on the ballot and is expected to finish first by a comfortable margin. The only real suspense, as Chicagoans vote today, is whether Mr. Emanuel will receive more than 50% of the vote. If he does, he will be Chicago’s next mayor. If he does not, there will be a run-off primary between the top two finishers on April 5th.



We’ll be tracking the results this evening and will keep you posted.

