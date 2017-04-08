The Chicago Tribune trolled Aaron Rodgers amid reports that he and Olivia Munn have broken up

According to a People magazine report on Friday, celebrity couple Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have broken up after dating for three years.

The reported break up led to some fun trolling from the Chicago Tribune, hometown newspaper of the Green Bay Packers’ biggest rival, the Chicago Bears.

Rather than acknowledge his own A-list status, the Tribune downgraded Rodgers to simply “boyfriend.”

The newspaper did use Rodger’s name in the story’s headline. But that tweet was excellent shot across the bow of their neighbours to the north.

Actress Olivia Munn and boyfriend break up, according to reports https://t.co/HhmlPNmWYv pic.twitter.com/8CbqAIqCwd

— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 7, 2017

NOW WATCH: These haunting photos reveal what happens when a golf course becomes abandoned



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.