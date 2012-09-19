The Chicago Teachers Strike Is Over

Chicago teachers union strike

Chicago teachers have voted to suspend the strike that has kept them out of classrooms for more than a week, the AP is reporting.Classes in the city could resume as early as Wednesday.



According to the AP, union delegates voted Tuesday to formally suspend the strike after working out a potential contract settlement over the weekend.

The vote Tuesday did not centre on the contract, but whether to continue the strike, which has affected some 350,000 students in the nation’s third-largest school district.

The proposed contract will now be voted on by more than 25,000 teachers in the city, according to the AP.

Some 800 delegates were involved in Tuesday’s vote.

“We said we couldn’t solve all the problems. . .and it was time to suspend the strike,” CTU President Karen Lewis said at a news conference after the vote, The Chicago Tribune reported. “The issue is, we cannot get a perfect contract. There’s no such thing as a contract that will make all of us” happy, she reportedly added.

Teachers in Chicago had walked out Sept. 10 to protest the contract proposed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office. They voted Sunday to continue the strike in order to iron out the details of their contract. On Monday, Mayor Emanuel had tried to get a court order forcing them back into the classrooms, according to Reuters.

The two sides had been debating a new contract all summer, since the last one expired in June.

