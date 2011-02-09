Amid Budget Crisis, Chicago Public School Teachers Took All-Expense-Paid Trip To Vegas

Just days after a travel restriction was ordered amid Chicago Public Schools’ $700 million budget shortfall, fourteen educators were sent on an all-expenses-paid paid trip to a resort and spa in Las Vegas.



The $15,000 trip occurred last year just days after the school system ordered a travel restriction, according to CBS Chicago. In Sin City, the teachers reportedly enjoyed limousine rides, steak lunches, $125-bottle champagnes and a $6,000 food-and-liquor bill skybox event.

Basically everyone in Chicago is up in arm, and Chicago Public Schools is launching an investigation.

