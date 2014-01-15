The Ninth-Largest Newspaper In The US Is Trying Out A Bitcoin Paywall

The Chicago Sun-Times, the ninth-largest newspaper in the country, is trying out a Bitcoin paywall.

Starting Feb. 1, for 24 hours, readers will be able to donate some amount of Bitcoins, or confirm that they’ve Tweeted about a nonprofit called The Taproot Foundation, to access the site.

According to TheDomains.com — the first to report the experiment — the goal is to test the functionality and acceptance of Bitcoins on the site.

The Taproot Foundation that connects professionals with pro bono work opportunities at other nonprofits.

The paywall will be set up by BitWall, which helps set up micropayment platforms for online publishers.

“We continue to experiment and test new technologies that we believe engage our readers and look forward to being the first major USA newspaper to test a Bitcoin-based paywall,” Jim Kirk, the publisher and editor-in-chief of the Sun-Times, said in a statement.

We saw the story on Poynter.

