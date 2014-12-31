The Wall Of A Morton Factory In Chicago Just Collapsed And Buried A Bunch Of Cars At An Acura Dealer In Salt

A building has collapsed in Chicago at Morton Salt, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. It reportedly happened on Tuesday afternoon.

No one has been injured but the Sun-Times does note that cars at a nearby Acura dealership have been damaged.

The company says that it is the leading salt producer in North America. Morton makes table and specialty salts, water softening supplies, and ice melters.

