Chicago rappers are ripping apart Spike Lee's 'Chi-Raq,' call it 'exploitive' and 'a joke'

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter today to publicly denounce “Chi-Raq,” Spike Lee’s latest film.

“Let me be the one from Chicago to personally tell you we not supporting this film out here,” he tweeted.

“Chi-Raq” is a

modern-day retelling of the ancient Greek play “Lysistrata,” which features Athenian women witholding sex from the men in the city in an effort to end

the Peloponnesian War. But in Lee’s film, the women are witholding sex in an effort to end the violence in Chicago’s South Side.

Chance isn’t the first from the local hip-hop scene to negatively speak out about Lee’s satirical film.

In an interview with GQ, Idris Dykes, a.k.a Peeda Pan, the manager for drill rapper Chief Keef, said, “If somebody is going to do a Chicago movie and call it ‘Chi-Raq’ it needs to be somebody from Chicago.” Dykes helped popularise the term “Chi-Raq,” which compares the murder rate in Chicago to that of the Iraq War.

He told GQ that Lee needed to reach out to people involved in the drill scene to better understand the context of the term and accurately portray the issues.

“I don’t understand how there is a ‘Chi-Raq’ movie without any participation from Chief Keef, G.B.E., Glo Gang, or any of the other rappers who created and popularised that movement,” he said. “The fact that we weren’t even reached out to was bewildering to me.”

Many from Chicago were upset by the humorous tone Lee struck in the film.

Another drill rapper Lil Durk said, “I was disappointed when I saw the trailer. Like, is this is a joke?”

Andrew Barber, founder of Chicago hip-hop blog Fake Shore Drive, added, “In my world, everybody’s pissed off about it: the rappers, the artists, the community people.”

Chief Keef tweeted his displeasure when the first trailer was released in November.

Damn Spikey….. Chiraq isn’t defined enough on that movie! It should be showing what’s really going on.

— AlmightySo (@ChiefKeef) November 4, 2015

Chance posted a series of tweets about the film today, now that it’s been released via Amazon.

Let me be the one from Chicago to personally tell you we not supporting this film out here

— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 4, 2015

That shit get ZERO love out here. Shit is goofy and it’s a bunch of ppl from NOT around here telling u to support that shit ????????????????????????

— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 4, 2015

The people that made that shit didn’t do so to “Save Lives”. It’s exploitive and problematic

— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 4, 2015

Also the idea that women abstaining from sex would stop murders is offensive and a slap in the face to any mother that lost a child here

— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 4, 2015

You don’t do any work with the children of Chicago, You don’t live here, you’ve never watched someone die here. Don’t tell me to be calm

— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 4, 2015

Watch the trailer below:

CHI-RAQ Trailer from 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks on Vimeo.

