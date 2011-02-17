The Long Decline Of Chicago Continues, As Population Drops To 1920 Level

See full-size at the WSJ >

New census data reveals a shocking 6.9 per cent exodus from Chicago in the past decade.Chicago’s population dropped to 2,695,598, only a slightly higher than fourth largest city Houston. The city’s black population fell the most with a 17 per cent decline.



This continues a 60-year decline for the Windy City, which is now smaller than it was in 1920.

