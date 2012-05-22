Chicago Police Accused Of Entrapment And Intimidation After Protest Crackdown

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago police (CPD) have generated controversy this week by allegedly entrapping protesters and restricting citizen journalists at the NATO summit.A lawyer for three protesters charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism has accused police of entrapping his clients by infiltrating the group and encouraging the bomb-making effort, reports the Guardian.



The men were charged with possession of an explosive or incendiary device, conspiracy to commit terrorism and providing material support to terrorism — with bail set at $1.5 million each — in what is described as a potential plot to attack President Obama’s re-election headquarters and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel’s house.

The three men were among nine people detained on Wednesday night in an apartment raid in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighbourhood. Police confiscated what they say is equipment to create Molotov cocktails, which the protesters say is equipment for making beer, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The other six detained in the raid were released Friday without being charged and described how they were handcuffed to a bench and shackled for 18 hours with no communication from police.

Obama’s deputy National Security Advisor, Ben Rhodes, told the Sun-Times on Saturday that he was not overly concerned about the alleged plot and did not know if the president knew about it.

On Sunday two more men were arrested for terrorism-related activities or possessing explosive devices, reports Reuters. Attorneys for the men say that they believe same police informants — named “Mo” and “Gloves” — are involved in all of the cases, but prosecutor Jack Blakey said that “the cases are totally separate.”

The CPD has also been accused of using intimidation tactics against journalists.

Around midnight on Saturday night, five citizen journalists who have been live-streaming and covering the protests were pulled over by unmarked police cars and detained by police who had their guns drawn, as reported by Kevin Gosztola.

According to the Occupy journalists, police would not explain why they were stopped but decided to destroy some of their hard drives and batteries. Two of the journalists were cuffed together while police search and interrogated them. Here’s the video:

The website for the city of Chicago was apparently attacked on Sunday.

The protests, which have seen thousands of people flood the streets of Chicago, are ongoing at the two-day summit after 60 people were arrested (many were released early Monday) amid bloody clashes on Sunday evening.

