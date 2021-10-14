Chicago police union chief who once compared vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany tells officers to defy the city’s requirement

John Catanzara, president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, addresses attendees as Mayor Lori Lightfoot watches during the unveiling of names for five Chicago police officers at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park in September. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The head of the Chicago police officers union has urged members to defy the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

In a video first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara told members not to enter information in the city’s vaccine portal ahead of a deadline on Friday.

“I do not believe the city has the authority to mandate that to anybody, let alone that information about your medical history,” he said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration has ordered all city workers to submit COVID-19 vaccine information into an online portal by Friday.

Those who aren’t vaccinated will either have to be tested for COVID-19 semiweekly or be placed on unpaid leave, the Associated Press reported.

This isn’t the first time Catanzara has spoken out about vaccines – in August he compared vaccine mandates to something that would happen in Nazi Germany.

His comments come after data revealed this week that COVID-19 is the leading cause of death among police officers in the US.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.