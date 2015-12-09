A man died after Chicago police tased him in jail and dragged him out by the handcuffs

Philip Coleman was jailed in 2012 after allegedly attacking his mother, and later died in a hospital. While a medical examiner said that died from an allergic reaction to hospital medication, an autopsy revealed that his body experienced severe trauma.

The Chicago Police Department released a video from 2012 on Monday, which shows six officers entering Coleman’s cell, tasering him before pulling him out by his handcuffs, his body dragging across the floor.

The US is investigating the Chicago Police Department for civil rights abuses, following a spate of videos allegedly showing police violence. In another video, an officer appears to shoot an unarmed teen 16 times.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel immediately denounced the apparent abuse of Coleman. “I do not see how the manner in which Mr. Coleman was physically treated could possibly be acceptable,” Emanuel said in a statement.

Last week, Emanuel fired Chicago’s police superintendent and the head of an organisation that investigates allegations against police.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Andrew Fowler

