Chicago Police Officer Shot -- Now Cops Are In A Standoff With The Suspect

A high-ranking police officer was shot in the head on Chicago’s South Side by a suspect believed to be wanted for shootings in Indianapolis, Ind., The Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Backed by armoured vehicles, approximately 100 officers responded to what had turned into an ongoing standoff in the Englewood neighbourhood since 6 p.m., NBC Chicago reports, also noting that gunfire has been heard several times.

The officer who had been shot was initially listed in critical condition but had somewhat recovered hours later.

“He’s going to be fine,” a spokesman for Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 told the Tribune.

Sources speaking with Indianapolis’ FOX59 named the suspect as Daniel Brown, who is wanted for allegedly shooting three people and stealing a truck.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.