Chicago PMI Tops Consensus, Improves From April

The Chicago PMI came in at 49.1, marking the fourth consecutive month of declining manufacturing activity, but coming in ahead of the consensus estimate of 48.5. The figure showed improvement from last month’s reading of 48.3, indicating that the manufacturing slowdown may be decelerating. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction.



From Briefing.com

