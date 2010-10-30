Chicago PMI Comes In Better Than Expected

Chicago PMI came in at 60.6. It was expected to come in just below 60.



September’s number was 60.4.

Markets haven’t popped on the news, and may be waiting for the Consumer Confidence number. Or they could be seeing the positivity as a threat to a broader quantitative easing program from next week’s FOMC.

Dow down 0.04%

NASDAQ up 0.21%

S&P 500 down 0.05%

