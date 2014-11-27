Chicago PMI Misses Expectations

Chicago PMI data came in at 60.8, just below expectations.

Expectations were for the report to show manufacturing in the midwest remains strong, but slowing slightly from October, with the index expected to come in at 63.0, down from 66.2 last month.

The report comes amid what is a hectic day for economic data ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

More to come …

