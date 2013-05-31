Here Comes Chicago PMI...

Matthew Boesler
obama chicago blackhawks stanley cup hockey

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the results from the May Chicago Purchasing Managers Index survey, due out at 9:45 AM ET.

Economists predict the index rose to 50.0 in May from 49.0 in April.

Any number above 50 on the index indicates expansion, whereas any number below 50 indicates contraction. So, a 50 reading would signal flat growth in regional manufacturing from last month.

We will have the full release LIVE at 9:45 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

