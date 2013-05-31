Here Comes Chicago PMI...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the results from the May Chicago Purchasing Managers Index survey, due out at 9:45 AM ET.



Economists predict the index rose to 50.0 in May from 49.0 in April.

Any number above 50 on the index indicates expansion, whereas any number below 50 indicates contraction. So, a 50 reading would signal flat growth in regional manufacturing from last month.

We will have the full release LIVE at 9:45 AM ET.

