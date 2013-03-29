Here Comes Chicago PMI ...

Minutes away from the next economic data release: Chicago PMI, due out at 9:45 AM ET.
Economists expect the index to moderate slightly to 56.5 from February’s 56.8 reading.
Any number over 50 indicates expansion, so a 56.5 reading would still suggest a robust pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in the Midwest.
We will have the full release LIVE at 9:45 AM ET.
