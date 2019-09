Chicago PMI surged to 60.4 for September, up from 56.7 in August.



That’s a solid beat of expectations of 56.

Markets are rallying on the news.

Dow (blue) up 0.91%

S&P 500 (red) up 0.96%

NASDAQ (gold) up 0.79%

More to follow…

