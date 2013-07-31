Here Comes Chicago PMI...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the results of the July Chicago PMI survey, due out at 9:45 AM ET.



Economists predict the headline index rose to 54.0 in July from 51.6 in June, indicating an acceleration in the pace of expansion in Midwest manufacturing.

We will have the full release LIVE at 9:45 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.