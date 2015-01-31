Chicago PMI Jumps

Things are looking good in the midwest.

The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index jumped to 59.4 in January from 58.8 in December.

This was much higher than the 57.5 expected by economists.

“Business activity was led by a modest advance in New Orders while Order Backlogs was the second largest contributor to the Barometer’s faster expansion,” MNI Chicago said. “Production also increased between December and January following two consecutive falls.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.