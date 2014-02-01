CHICAGO PMI BEATS BUT EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE APRIL 2013

The Institute for Supply Management says its purchasing manager’s index (PMI) hit 59.6 in January.

Analysts expected a reading of 59.0, down from a revised 60.8.

But the employment subindex slipped below 50, signaling contraction. The reading came in at 49.2 versus 51.6 in December. It’s the lowest reading since last April.

Full release »

“…While employment fell back into contraction, this doesn’t appear to be indicative of current demand conditions,” ISM economist Philip Uglow said, adding: “Business activity continued to ease in January but remained at a relatively high level. Production and New Orders remained firm.”

Here’s the chart:

