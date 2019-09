Chicago PMI came in sharply above estimations at 62.3 vs. the 56.3 expected.



Reminder: Chicago PMI measures the purchasing of managers in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Anything above 50 is good news (the higher, the better).

All indices bounced on the news, rebounding off of this morning’s disappointing GDP numbers.

The Dow, now down 0.71%

