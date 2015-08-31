Here comes Chicago PMI ...

The latest reading on manufacturing activity in the Midwest is set for release at 9:45 am ET.

The Chicago manufacturing PMI is expected to come in at a reading of 54.5 in August, down slightly from the 54.7 reading in July, but still indicating expansion in manufacturing activity in the Midwest through the summer.

Over the last few weeks, manufacturing surveys from various regions of the US have been a bit mixed, so we’ll be looking to see whether the Midwest — which took a big hit during winter — did any better this month.

We’ll be back with the live number when it hits.

NOW WATCH: How to invest like Warren Buffett



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.