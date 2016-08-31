Here comes Chicago PMI...

The latest Chicago PMI crosses the wires at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that the index fell to 54.0 in August, according to Investing.com.

Last month, the index fell less than expect to 55.8.

A reading above 50 theoretically indicates an expansion, while a reading below 50 suggests a contraction.

