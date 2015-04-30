Here comes Chicago PMI ...

The latest Chicago Purchasing Manager’s Index from the Institute of Supply Management is set for release at 9:45 am ET.

Expectations are for the report to come in at 50.0, up from March’s 46.3 reading.

The index has come in below expectations for the last two consecutive months.

We’ll be back with the live number when it hits.

