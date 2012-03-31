CHICAGO PMI MISSES EXPECTATIONS AT 62.2

Photo: vxla via Flickr

UPDATE:It’s a miss!



Chicago PMI came in at 62.2 vs. expectations of 63.0.

From the report:

The Chicago Purchasing Managers reported the March Chicago Business Barometer paused after February’s 10 month high. While slowing, the Chicago Business Barometer marked its fifth month above 60, a 2-1/2 year period of expansion and trend data improved. Increases were seen in five of eight Business Activity Indexes, highlighted by significant advances in Prices Paid and Inventories, and a notable lengthening in lead times for Production Material.

BUSINESS ACTIVITY:

• PRICES PAID highest level since August 2011;

• INVENTORIES largest gain since December 2010;

• NEW ORDERS retraced February’s large gains;

• EMPLOYMENT expansion slowed;

ORIGINAL POST: The next big number of the day.

Analysts expect Chicago PMI to come in at 63.0, down a touch from 64.0 last month.

We’ll have the number here LIVE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.