CHICAGO PMI MISSES EXPECTATIONS AT 62.2

UPDATE:It’s a miss!
Chicago PMI came in at 62.2 vs. expectations of 63.0.
The Chicago Purchasing Managers reported the March Chicago Business Barometer paused after February’s 10 month high. While slowing, the Chicago Business Barometer marked its fifth month above 60, a 2-1/2 year period of expansion and trend data improved. Increases were seen in five of eight Business Activity Indexes, highlighted by significant advances in Prices Paid and Inventories, and a notable lengthening in lead times for Production Material.
BUSINESS ACTIVITY:
• PRICES PAID highest level since August 2011;
• INVENTORIES largest gain since December 2010;
• NEW ORDERS retraced February’s large gains;
• EMPLOYMENT expansion slowed;
ORIGINAL POST: The next big number of the day.
Analysts expect Chicago PMI to come in at 63.0, down a touch from 64.0 last month.
We’ll have the number here LIVE.
