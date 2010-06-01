Chicago Plumbers Making $63/Hour Vote To Strike Over Too-Small Raises, Despite Massive Unemployment

Photo: www.photolibrary.fema.gov

Sometimes people look at the strikes going on Greece and wonder what’s wrong with the protestors.Don’t they realise that without salary and job cuts their country is going broke?



Well, maybe, but the truth is that people are allergic to pay cuts. In fact, they’re allergic to not getting regular, substantial raises. Or so it would seem.

Case in point: plumbers in Chicago.

Chicago Union News reports that Chicago Journeyman Plumbers Local Union 130 has voted to authorise a strike because the Plumbing Contractors Association of Chicago and Cook County (another cartel, we’re guessing) would not agree to the union’s raise demands.

The union workers, who get $44/hour plus $19/hour in benefits had demanded a $2.75-an-hour raise in year one, $3.20 in year two and $3.50 in year three. In turn, the contractors were willing to give only a $1.58 increase for year two and $1.95 for year three, and even then only if 4.2 million working hours have been reached.

So, they’re striking.

But, here’s the kicker

Union leaders, when reached by ChicagoUnionNews.com, declined to comment.

But one rank-and-file member of Local 130, who has been laid off for nearly two years, had this to say about the negotiations: “They could give us $10 raises and it wouldn’t matter because there’s no work. It’s a stalemate. Neither side has any leverage since there’s no work.”

Even still, the plumber, who asked to remain anonymous, said he would support the union if a strike happened.

“This is a good cause,” he said. “Because once we give away our rights, you know how hard it would be to get them back? You lose them forever, basically.”

That’s right: even employees priced out of the job are in favour of a strike because it’s a “good cause” and because otherwise they’re giving away their “rights.”

And now you know why people strike.

