ULTIMATE BACHELOR PAD: A $6.7 Million Condo In Chicago's Original Playboy Mansion

Julie Zeveloff
playboy mansion chicago

Photo: Wikipedia

If NBC’s new show “The Playboy Club” has made you nostalgic for 1960s glamour, then this home will be right up your alley.A four-bedroom, five-bathroom condo in the original Playboy mansion in Chicago is up for sale for $6.7 million (via Trulia).

Hugh Hefner threw lavish parties at the brick complex before decamping to Los Angeles, and the building was converted to luxury condominiums soon after.

This condo was originally the mansion’s ballroom, and still has the original paneling.

This pad would give any bachelor the ultimate bragging rights.

The apartment was once the Playboy mansion's ballroom

Check out those soaring ceilings and original wood paneling

Fortunately, the place has been overhauled since its days as Hef's playground

The kitchen is bright and airy

The kitchen no longer resembles a Playboy den

The condo is located in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast, on a tree-lined street

We can imagine the Playboy bunnies perched on the velvet chairs

Here's the library

And the sitting room

One of the home's five bedrooms

Another bedroom

The outdoor terrace

Here are some bachelor pads you can rent

Travel In Style With An International Bachelor Pad >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.