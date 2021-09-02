Some Chicago parents are getting $1,000 stipends for transit, Uber, or Lyft to get kids to school as the labor shortage hits bus drivers

A school bus driver shortage is happening throughout the US.

More than 70 Chicago public school bus drivers quit right before the school year began, due to vaccination requirements.

To help affected students arrange transportation, the school system is giving $US1,000 ($AU1,357) for the first two weeks of school.

About 2,100 Chicago Public School students are stranded without a bus ride to school after 73 drivers resigned right before the first day of the semester.

Because CPS requires all employees to be fully vaccinated by October 15, it may have trouble replacing bus drivers quickly. That’s why the school system is offering parents $US1,000 ($AU1,357) stipends to use however they want on transportation such as public transit, Uber, or Lyft for the first two weeks of school, CBS Chicago reported. After that, they’ll get $US500 ($AU679) per month.

One parent told CBS Chicago that she dropped her son off at Chicago’s Southside Occupational Academy before work, but he had to take a Lyft ride home, which cost $US36 ($AU49).

“Sunday, the last day before school started, it was chaos,” another parenet, Eric Dechant told ABC Chicago. He decided to drive his child, as well as some others, to school.

“According to the bus companies, the rush of resignations was likely driven by the vaccination requirements,” CPS said in a statement. “As a result, the district went from being able to provide all eligible students a bus route, to being unable to accommodate transportation for approximately 2,100 students within a matter of days.”

As reported by WGN-TV, CPS said in the statement that 10% of bus drivers resigned during the week of August 23. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that CPS was told on Friday about the bus drivers who resigned from the private companies they contract with and that CPS “immediately sprung into action” after hearing this.

“That is not CPS’ responsibility. We have a contract with those companies,” Lightfoot said to reporters at Ombudsman Chicago South on August 30. “We had an expectation that they were going to fulfill their contract.”

Lightfoot said they are in the early stages of talking to Uber and Lyft about helping get these students to school and are also looking for vaccinated bus drivers. As the Chicago Sun-Times pointed out, Uber and Lyft both have minimum age requirements of 18 years old for unaccompanied riders. One reporter asked about school aides accompanying students, and Lightfoot said “as soon as we know what the plan is going to be, we’ll definitely let you know.”

Other districts around the country are figuring out how to deal with driver shortages. As Insider’s Hannah Towey reported, one charter school in Delaware is giving parents $US700 ($AU950) per child for parents to drive their kids this year.

It’s not just bus drivers. Some districts are also short on teachers. As Insider’s Sarah Jackson reported, some school districts are offering signing bonuses to attract new teachers, just like some are doing to attract bus drivers.

A new survey about the bus driver shortage shows just how severe the problem is across the country. The newly released survey was conducted by the National Association for Pupil Transportation, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, and the National School Transportation Association.

The survey found that 78% of respondents said the shortage “is getting ‘much worse’ or ‘a little worse'” per the press release. Over half of respondents described their shortage as “severe” or “desperate.”

Mike Martin, executive director of NAPT, said in the survey press release that the bus driver shortage “is not a new problem. Nor it is easy to solve.”