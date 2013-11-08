Michelin Says These Are The Best Inexpensive Restaurants In Chicago

Arami/Facebook Newcomer Arami’s Tonkatsu Ramen with grilled bamboo, pork, and mushroom.

Michelin’s 2014 Chicago guide will debut next week, but to keep us excited, the guide’s foodie judges have released their annual list of “Bib Gourmands” — the best and most affordable restaurants in the Windy City.

To qualify for the list, the restaurants must serve two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $US40 or less (tax and gratuity not included). Michelin sends its anonymous local inspectors around the city every year to scope out the most coveted food at reasonable prices.

This year, 69 Chicago-area restaurants made the cut, including 21 newcomers like Arami, bellyQ, and Mana Food Bar. Of those 69, 10 are in Chicago’s surrounding suburbs.

Check out the full list of restaurants and their locations below.

