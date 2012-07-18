An Old Chicago Slaughterhouse Transforms Into A Futuristic Vertical Farm

Photo: The Plant

The Plant is a 93,500-square-foot eco-farm in Chicago that produces no waste and has its own environmentally clean energy source.Oh, and did we mention that it used to be a meatpacking factory and slaughterhouse?



With a five-person staff and over 1,500 volunteers, these environmental warriors have started transforming the Peer Foods meatpacking building into the paradigm of green food production.

The facility has a vegetable farm, a tilapia farm, a beer brewery, a commercial kitchen and Kombucha brewery, all of which have been entered into a symbiotic relationship so that all waste is reused to the benefit of The Facility.

The Plant will also bring in around 125 new jobs.

The Plant will not be complete until around 2017, but already in just a couple years the site has come a remarkably long way from its meatpacking roots.

