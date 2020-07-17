Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls White House press secretary 'Karen'

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany took a shot at Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday, calling the midwesterner “derelict” when it comes to dealing with crime.

“The derelict mayor of Chicago should step up and ask for help because she’s doing a very poor job of securing her streets,” McEnany said.

Lightfoot came back with a biting response, “Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth.”

The Trump aide argued that cities with high crime rates, like Chicago, should take more federal assistance.

This came after McEnany dodged questions about President Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge that Black Americans are killed at much higher rates by police than white people. Instead, she pointed to evidence that Black people are much more likely to be victims of all kinds of homicide.

Lightfoot, Chicago’s first Black female mayor, didn’t mince words in her response.

“Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth,” she tweeted, using the popular term to refer to entitled, racist white women.

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

