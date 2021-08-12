Chicago said there’s no evidence Lollapalooza was a superspreader event and that more than 90% of attendees were vaccinated

Max performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Chicago’s public health commissioner said Lollapalooza was not a superspreader event.

Dr. Allison Arwady added 90% of attendees received a vaccine prior to attending the music festival.

President Joe Biden is strongly encouraging all Americans get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Chicago-based music festival Lollapalooza was not a COVID-19 super-spreader event, according to the city’s public health commissioner.

Dr. Allison Arwady announced on Thursday that the city identified 203 cases of COVID-19 associated with the festival. Lollapalooza hosted approximately 385,000 attendees.

“There have been no unexpected findings at this point and NO evidence at this point of “super-spreader” event or substantial impact to Chicago’s COVID-19 epidemiology,” Arwady said in a tweet.

-Dr. Allison Arwady (@DrArwady) August 12, 2021

Arwady said more than 90% of festival attendees were vaccinated. The festival required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.

None of the 203 attendees who did get COVID-19 from the festival experienced hospitalization or death as of August 11.

Some organizers cancelled upcoming large events – like the New York Auto Show and the New Orleans Jazz Fest – due to rising cases of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Cases of COVID-19 are rising again in the US after a steady decline since January, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some private businesses are requiring vaccines upon entry to curb the spread of COVID-19. The US has not required a federal vaccine mandate, but President Joe Biden has urged Americans to get shots and recently mandated all federal employees get them.

Lollapalooza event organizers were not immediately available for comment.