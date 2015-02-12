Chicago team stripped of Little League World Series for faking a map and using players from other neighborhoods

Rob Carr/Getty Images Marquis Jackson was all smiles in the post-game handshake line.

Chicago’s Jackie Robinson West has been stripped of the U.S. Little League World Series title for using players from outside their boundaries.

In a statement, the organisation announced that the league took players who technically belonged to surrounding Little Leagues, and used a falsified map to make it look like they were eligible to play for their their district.

From the statement:

“Jackie Robinson West Little League knowingly expanded its boundaries to include territory that belonged to other leagues in the district without approval from the other leagues or the Little League International Charter Committee, as stated in Little League’s Official Regulations and Playing Rules. Little League International also found that Jackie Robinson West Little League used a falsified boundary map for their 2014 tournament, and that Jackie Robinson West Little League officials met with other leagues in Illinois District 4 to try to get the territory they wrongfully claimed was theirs for their 2014 tournament.”

According to USA Today, the allegations first surfaced after a team from the Chicago suburbs lost to Jackie Robinson West 43-2 and complained.

The team from Mountain Ridge, Nevada has been awarded the title.

The former president of Mountain Ridge Little League told DNAInfo that this is a scandal on the level of Barry Bonds using steroids.

