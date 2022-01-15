A high-profile New York attorney says a Chicago judge made ‘sexist and offensive’ comments about her after he thought a YouTube livestream of court had ended

High-profile attorney Jennifer Bonjean said a Chicago judge made ‘sexist and offensive’ comments about her when he thought a YouTube stream had ended. AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Attorney Jennifer Bonjean told WGN News that a Chicago judge made disparaging remarks about her.

Cook County Judge William Raines was caught on camera making “sexist and offensive” comments, she said.

“Can you imagine waking up next to her every day? Oh my god,” Raines said, according to Bonjean.

A Chicago judge was caught on an apparent hot mic making disparaging and inappropriate comments about a female lawyer.

In virtual court proceedings earlier this week, Cook County Judge William Raines made “sexist and offensive” comments about Jennifer Bonjean, a high-profile New York-based lawyer who’s previously represented Bill Cosby, she told WGN News.

Raines made the comments at the end of the day after proceedings ended. It appears that he believed the YouTube livestream that had been recording the proceedings had ended, WGN News reported.

That’s when Raines, two Cook County prosecutors, and a Cook County assistant public defender began to make fun of Bonjean on the apparent hot mic.

“‘Did you see her going nuts, glasses off, fingers through her hair?” Bonjean told WGN News Raines said.

“The biggest problem comes when he says, ‘Can you imagine waking up next to her every day? Oh my God.'” Bonjean added.

The YouTube video of the proceedings has since been set to private but was available to watch as recently as Thursday, the Chicago Times reported.

Susie Bucaro, the Cook County assistant state’s attorney, also contributed to the disparaging remarks, Bonjean said.

“There would be a number of things wrong in my life if I was waking up next to her every day,” Bonjean said Bucaro said of her. Then Raines responded. “I couldn’t have a visual on that if you paid me,” Raines said, according to Bonjean.

Neither the office of the State’s Attorney nor the Cook County Chief Judge’s Office immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment.

But in a statement to WGN News, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said the behavior is “unacceptable and runs counter to the values of this administration.”

“Their actions reflect poorly on the work of our office and the entire criminal justice system. State’s Attorney Foxx has spoken directly with both ASAs and as a personnel matter, this will be addressed appropriately,” the statement continued.

Bonjean told WGN News that Foxx and the prosecutors have apologized to her. Raines has not, said Bonjean, who added she planned to file a complaint against him with the Judicial Inquiry Board.

“He should not be presiding over things as important as criminal court proceedings where people’s lives hang in the balance,” Bonjean told WGN News.

Raines has recused himself from presiding over the case, WGN News reported.