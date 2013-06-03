26 Reasons Why Chicago Is The Most Depressing Big City In America

Author Rachel Shteir recently caused an uproar in Chicago after ripping into her adopted city.
Writing in the New York Times Sunday Book Review, Shteir accused Chicago of being stiflingly conformist, regularly electing crooks and idiots and generally clinging to outmoded cliches about itself.
“[T]he city is trapped by its location, its past, and what philosophers would have called its facticity — its limitations, given the circumstances,” she wrote. “Boosterism has been perfected here because the reality is too painful to look at. Poor Chicago, indeed.”
Indeed, Chicago has to confront some harsh truths. It is not the place it once even a decade ago, let alone a century.
Yet, its heyday was recent enough that to sense its floundering stings all the more intensely.
We wanted to survey how bad it’s gotten, and whether there’s any hope for the city that PBS bittersweetly still refers to as “The City Of The Century.”
The city lost more than 200,000 people last decade. Of the 15 largest cities in the United States in 2010, Chicago was the only one that lost population.
This year, Forbes named Chicago the country's fourth most-miserable city. Its residents suffer from long commutes...
To the tune of 1 in 229, compared with 1 in 418 nationally.
Chicago's home price index now trails the nationally average by nearly 30 points.
A gallon of gas that would cost $4 in most cities costs $4.31 in Chicago.
The city's unemployment rate is nearly three points higher than the national average.
Here's a map showing which neighborhoods got hit hardest by public job cuts. They're concentrated on the South and West sides, which are predominately African American and Hispanic.
That's a quote from Brittany Stokes, whose friend Kevin Ambrose, a college student, was recently murdered at a train station.
The violence has divided the city: recently, parents at a tonier public school on the city's North Side recently refused to send their kids to play baseball against a South Side school.
Eventually the two did. But the dispute is emblematic of the tensions gun violence has created.
It was famously profiled as such by poet Carl Sandburg.
The Chicago Board Of Trade was created in 1848.
Revenue growth has flatlined since Lehman, and the firm has been in talks for months to get bought by Deutsche Borse.
In 2011, Google bought Motorola, which was founded in 1920 by two Chicago battery producers. In 2004 JP Morgan Chase bought Bank One Corp, whose roots went back to the First National Bank of Chicago; JPM Chase is now the second-largest private employer in the city.
CEO Andrew Mason stepped down last year.
Now the Sears tower isn't even called the Sears tower anymore (the naming rights were ceded to London insurer Willis Group in 2009).
Now O'Hare International Airport barely squeaks into the Top 5.
But it's produced just one blue chip architect -- Jeanne Gang -- in the past 40 years. The most prominent recent edition to the city's skyline was this Trump building.
A teacher's strike crippled schools for a week.
Some accuse him of pleading hardship for the city while giving out corporate tax breaks.
The city's political culture got a black eye when Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his wife were charged with felonies.
They're accused of misusing campaign funds. They're currently trying to figure out a plea deal.
The city recently produced a President and a Stanley Cup hockey championship, both pictured here.
Which is saying something: mean average temperature ranges between 51 and 40 degrees. That's barely better than Buffalo.
