Chicago Fed President: Don't Worry, This Recovery Is Going Fine

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans spoke with CNBC this morning about the state of the international economy.



The conversation was wide ranging, but emphasised that the U.S. economy was moving forward and that growth should be 3.5% for 2010.

Europe, according to Evans, has added risk to to the global economic situation.

He doesn’t feel that the economic worries over things like health care and other Washington policies are what is slowing growth, though he does note that it is a concern.

He also said that low interest rates are necessary to push for higher employment, and that inflation will not be a threat for another two years.





