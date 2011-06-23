Chicago Fed Index Comes In Weaker Than Expected

AP



Headline: -0.37Expectations: -0.05

Analysis: Chicago Fed data takes into consideration the broader U.S. economy, rather than just the region. So this data is likely to reflect national weakness, which has solidified this month.

A number lower than 0 indicates weakness. Last month’s number was revised down as well, to -0.56. More evidence we’re in the midst of a slowdown.

Read more about the global slowdown here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.